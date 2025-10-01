Heavy rain and rough seas forecast as winds prevail over northeast and Andaman Sea

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Northeast, while the weakened southwest monsoon continues over the Andaman Sea, the South, Thailand’s Central region, and the Gulf.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely across the country. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious, as accumulated rainfall may cause flash floods and river overflows, particularly along foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas.
Sea conditions:
Upper Andaman Sea: waves around 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thundershowers.
Lower Andaman Sea: waves 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.
All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, with small boats advised to remain ashore.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phitsanulok. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C, Maximum temperature 29-32 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C, Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C, Maximum temperature 33-34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C, Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C, Maximum temperature 33-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.