Heavy rain and rough seas forecast as winds prevail over northeast and Andaman Sea

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Northeast, while the weakened southwest monsoon continues over the Andaman Sea, the South, Thailand’s Central region, and the Gulf.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely across the country. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious, as accumulated rainfall may cause flash floods and river overflows, particularly along foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas.

Sea conditions:

Upper Andaman Sea: waves around 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thundershowers.

Lower Andaman Sea: waves 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, with small boats advised to remain ashore.