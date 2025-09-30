Tropical depression Bualoi weakens, heavy rain still expected

The Meteorological Department reported early Tuesday (September 30) that tropical depression Bualoi weakened into an active low-pressure cell over Luang Namtha, Laos, at 1 a.m. local time before moving to cover upper Myanmar and upper Laos by 4 a.m.

The system is expected to track along the monsoon trough across upper Myanmar and northern Thailand throughout the day, reinforcing the strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Authorities warned of isolated heavy rain nationwide, with risks of flash floods and runoff in foothill areas, lowlands and waterways.