Typhoon Bualoi kills 19 in Vietnam, downgraded to low-pressure system; heavy rain continues in northern Thailand

The Vietnamese government reported on Tuesday morning that the death toll from Typhoon Bualoi has risen to 19, with 21 people missing, as heavy rains increased the risk of flooding and landslides in northern Vietnam. Bualoi is now considered the most destructive storm to hit Vietnam this year.

The typhoon made landfall on Monday in central northern Vietnam, bringing high winds, large waves, and heavy rainfall. Last week, the storm claimed at least 10 lives in the Philippines.

Authorities stated that 88 people were injured, more than 100,000 homes were damaged, mainly in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces, and over 10,000 hectares of crops were flooded.

Vietnam’s National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that rainfall in several areas exceeded 300 millimetres in 24 hours. Heavy rain continues, including in Hanoi, with strong winds and possible lightning. On Tuesday, many villages in central northern Vietnam remained flooded, with disrupted traffic and power outages.