Heavy Rain Forecast for Thailand as Tropical Storm Matmo Gains Strength

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for 38 provinces, cautioning residents about potential heavy rainfall as the country is affected by easterly wind patterns and the proximity of a strengthening tropical storm.

The TMD's 24-hour forecast indicates heavy rainfall in certain areas across the Central, Eastern, and Southern Regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

Local residents are advised to be vigilant against potential flash flooding and other dangers associated with the downpours.

The conditions are caused by easterly and southeasterly winds covering the eastern parts of the nation and the Gulf of Thailand, compounded by a weak southwest monsoon persisting over the Andaman Sea and the western provinces.

The TMD has provided an update on Severe Tropical Storm Matmo, currently located near Luzon Island in the Philippines.

The storm is forecast to move into the upper South China Sea today (3 October 2025) and is likely to intensify into a Typhoon.

The system is predicted to track across Hainan Island, China, before entering the Gulf of Tonkin and making landfall over northern Vietnam between 5 and 6 October 2025. Authorities confirmed that the storm is not expected to directly enter Thailand.