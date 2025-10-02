TMD updates track of tropical storm Matmo, no threat to Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Thursday provided an update on the path of tropical cyclones in the Pacific Ocean. Earlier today, a tropical depression east of the Philippines intensified into Tropical Storm Matmo—the 21st storm of the year, named by the United States, meaning “heavy rain.”

The storm is moving northwest and is expected to pass over Luzon, Philippines, before entering the northern South China Sea during October 3-4. It is forecast to move toward Hainan Island and make landfall in southern China or northern Vietnam around October 6-7.



