39 provinces warned of flooding, new storm on the way

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Thailand over the next 24 hours, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Tak.

Residents in these areas are advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods, runoff and river overflows, especially in foothills, near waterways and low-lying areas.

The conditions are being driven by easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast, the East and the Gulf of Thailand, while the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand has weakened.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to remain weak. The upper Andaman Sea will see waves 1–2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression over the Pacific Ocean, east of the Philippines, is expected to intensify into a tropical storm and move into the upper South China Sea during October 3–4, before making landfall in northern Vietnam between October 5–6.