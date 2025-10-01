39 provinces warned of flooding, new storm on the way

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Thailand over the next 24 hours, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Tak.
Residents in these areas are advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods, runoff and river overflows, especially in foothills, near waterways and low-lying areas.
The conditions are being driven by easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast, the East and the Gulf of Thailand, while the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand has weakened.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to remain weak. The upper Andaman Sea will see waves 1–2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Meanwhile, a tropical depression over the Pacific Ocean, east of the Philippines, is expected to intensify into a tropical storm and move into the upper South China Sea during October 3–4, before making landfall in northern Vietnam between October 5–6.
Thailand 7-day weather outlook: Heavy rain returns Oct 6–7 in northern, northeastern and eastern regions
The TMD has forecast that between October 2–5, rainfall across Thailand will decrease, with only isolated thunderstorms expected. This is due to a weakening southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while easterly and southeasterly winds cover the Northeast, the East and the Gulf of Thailand.
From October 6–7, rainfall is expected to increase, with heavy showers in the North, Northeast and East. This is because the monsoon trough will move across the northern and northeastern regions, while the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand will remain weak.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand will be moderate. The upper Andaman Sea will see waves of 1–2 metres, while the lower Andaman and the Gulf of Thailand will see waves of around 1 metre. Thunderstorm areas may experience waves exceeding 2 metres.
Warning: On October 6–7, residents in the North, Northeast and East should beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that may cause flash floods, run-off, river overflows and urban flooding, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways, low-lying zones and city communities.
North
Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phitsanulok. Minimum temperature 22–25°C, maximum 29–32°C. Variable winds 10–20 km/h.
Northeast
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, especially in Loei, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram. Minimum temperature 23–24°C, maximum 31–34°C. Southeasterly winds 10–20 km/h.
Central region
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 23–25°C, maximum 32–34°C. Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/h.
Bangkok and surrounding areas
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area. Minimum temperature 23–25°C, maximum 32–34°C. Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/h.
East
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23–25°C, maximum 30–34°C. Southwesterly winds 15–30 km/h. Offshore waves around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
South (east coast)
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, especially in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 22–24°C, maximum 31–34°C. Variable winds 15–30 km/h. Offshore waves around 1 metre, above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
South (west coast)
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, especially in Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 22–24°C, maximum 30–34°C.