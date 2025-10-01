PM orders provinces to prepare evacuation areas as storm Bualoi brings floods

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Wednesday that Anutin has been monitoring the flood situation closely and ordered provincial authorities to be ready before, during and after emergencies.

He urged them to speed up surveys and relief measures for affected households.

“If urgent assistance is needed, governors can report directly to the director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM),” Siripong said.

“People can also monitor official alerts through DDPM’s channels. If there is a risk to the public, warnings will be sent via cell broadcast. Citizens can request help via the LINE account @1784DDPM or hotline 1784, available 24 hours.”