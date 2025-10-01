PM orders provinces to prepare evacuation areas as storm Bualoi brings floods

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Wednesday that Anutin has been monitoring the flood situation closely and ordered provincial authorities to be ready before, during and after emergencies.
He urged them to speed up surveys and relief measures for affected households.
“If urgent assistance is needed, governors can report directly to the director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM),” Siripong said.
“People can also monitor official alerts through DDPM’s channels. If there is a risk to the public, warnings will be sent via cell broadcast. Citizens can request help via the LINE account @1784DDPM or hotline 1784, available 24 hours.”
According to DDPM, heavy rain and flash floods triggered by storm Bualoi since September 28 have hit 14 provinces, affecting 31 districts, 85 subdistricts and 352 villages. A total of 5,484 households (18,647 people) were affected, with one death reported.
As of 6am on October 1, 10 provinces remain under threat: Mae Hong Son, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Surin, Nakhon Ratchasima and Prachinburi. In these areas, 17 districts, 54 subdistricts and 207 villages are still inundated, affecting 4,207 households (15,563 people).
DDPM’s regional centres have deployed heavy machinery and relief teams to assist communities. Operations are being coordinated through the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), with safety of both the public and rescue workers emphasised as the top priority.
The Thai Meteorological Department warned that heavy rain will persist, with flash floods and landslides likely. A low-pressure system forming over the Philippines may bring additional rainfall to northern and northeastern Thailand around October 5.
Siripong stressed that all provinces must prepare evacuation zones and protective resources while accelerating compensation efforts.
“Every agency must work together to protect and support our people. Communication is crucial—residents must be kept fully informed through all available channels so they can prepare in time,” he said.