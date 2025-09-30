Uttaradit hit by worst floods in 80 years, single-storey homes submerged

Torrential rain brought by storm Bualoi lashed Uttaradit overnight and continued into Tuesday morning, triggering flash floods from mountain streams that surged into creeks, canals, roads and farmland.
The deluge has inundated three districts – Nam Pat, Thong Saen Khan and Tha Pla – affecting five subdistricts, 18 villages and about 2,000 households.
In Nam Pat and Thong Saen Khan districts, the situation remains critical. Water levels are still rising, submerging the rooftops of single-storey houses, while two-storey homes are now facing floods reaching their upper floors.
The Uttaradit Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office has mobilised rescue units and volunteers, deploying boats and equipment to evacuate residents from high-risk areas.
Special attention is being given to bedridden patients, the elderly, people with disabilities, and communities along low-lying riverbanks.
Floodwaters have cut off the Nam Ang–Thong Saen Khan road, leaving small vehicles stranded. Many residents have been moved to temporary shelters at Thong Saen Khan Municipality.
At Bo Thong village (Moo 3) and Pa Khai subdistrict in Thong Saen Khan, strong currents trapped several elderly residents in their homes.
Uttaradit MP Warut Siriwat coordinated with Wat Mon Mai rescue volunteers to dispatch boats, rescuing 80-year-old Namkhang Thiensawang and her grandchild after their house was rapidly inundated.
“This is the first time in my 80 years that the water has risen this high,” Namkhang said. “It took less than an hour for it to nearly reach the second floor. I never thought it would flood this badly, so I stayed until I had to call for help.”
Although the rain has now eased, floodwaters continue to surge into low-lying areas, particularly Thong Saen Khan, which receives runoff from upstream. Levels remain dangerously high.
The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is closely monitoring the situation while securing more boats to evacuate residents. Food, essential supplies and relief goods are being distributed to affected families.
Authorities have also instructed all agencies to provide urgent assistance, urging motorists to check routes before travelling through flood-hit zones. The Department of Highways has been ordered to repair damaged roads and advised the public to avoid waterlogged routes for safety.