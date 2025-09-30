Uttaradit hit by worst floods in 80 years, single-storey homes submerged

Torrential rain brought by storm Bualoi lashed Uttaradit overnight and continued into Tuesday morning, triggering flash floods from mountain streams that surged into creeks, canals, roads and farmland.

The deluge has inundated three districts – Nam Pat, Thong Saen Khan and Tha Pla – affecting five subdistricts, 18 villages and about 2,000 households.

In Nam Pat and Thong Saen Khan districts, the situation remains critical. Water levels are still rising, submerging the rooftops of single-storey houses, while two-storey homes are now facing floods reaching their upper floors.