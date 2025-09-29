Flood Alert Issued as Chao Phraya Dam Ramps Up Water Discharge

Thai authorities have issued an urgent warning to four provinces downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam after the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) was forced to significantly adjust the river’s water discharge rate due to increasingly heavy inflows.
The RID confirmed on Monday that the increased flow will directly impact areas lying outside the flood embankments in parts of Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Sing Buri, and Chainat provinces, where residents are advised to prepare for high flood levels.
As of 6:00 AM on 29 September 2025, water levels along the Chao Phraya River demonstrated a continued upward trend.
At the C.2 Station in Nakhon Sawan, the flow rate was recorded at 2,504 cubic metres per second, with the water level sitting at 23.98 metres, which is 1.72 metres below the embankment.
Downstream at the C.13 Station by the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat, the discharge rate stood at 2,200 cubic metres per second.
The downstream water level was 15.23 metres, still 1.11 metres below the embankment. Authorities stress that the trend at both key stations is increasing.
To mitigate the effects of the surging water, the RID is employing a two-pronged management strategy: retaining water upstream of the Chao Phraya Dam and diverting water into the two-sided irrigation canal systems up to their full capacity.
Despite these efforts, the following specific locations outside the protective embankments are expected to be affected by the adjusted discharge rate:
Ang Thong Province: Areas along the Khlong Phong Pheng Canal, the Wat Chai Yo area, and Pa Mok District.
Ayutthaya Province: The Hua Wiang Subdistrict in Sena District (Bang Ban Canal area), and the Lat Chit and Tha Din Daeng Subdistricts in Phak Hai District (areas adjacent to the Noi River).
Sing Buri Province: The Wat Singh and Wat Suea Kham areas in In Buri District, as well as Mueang Sing Buri District and Phrom Buri District.
Chainat Province: The Pho Nang Dam Subdistrict in Sapphaya District.
The RID stated it would provide continuous updates to the public should upper-river water levels rise further, necessitating an even greater increase in the Chao Phraya Dam’s discharge rate.