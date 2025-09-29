Flood Alert Issued as Chao Phraya Dam Ramps Up Water Discharge

Thai authorities have issued an urgent warning to four provinces downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam after the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) was forced to significantly adjust the river’s water discharge rate due to increasingly heavy inflows.

The RID confirmed on Monday that the increased flow will directly impact areas lying outside the flood embankments in parts of Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Sing Buri, and Chainat provinces, where residents are advised to prepare for high flood levels.

As of 6:00 AM on 29 September 2025, water levels along the Chao Phraya River demonstrated a continued upward trend.

At the C.2 Station in Nakhon Sawan, the flow rate was recorded at 2,504 cubic metres per second, with the water level sitting at 23.98 metres, which is 1.72 metres below the embankment.