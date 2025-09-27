14 provinces flooded, DDPM issues seven cell-broadcast alerts

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Saturday (September 27) that heavy rainfall has triggered widespread flooding, affecting 80,000 households across 14 provinces. Seven deaths have been confirmed.

Authorities said the overall flood situation remains critical, with particular concern in northern provinces. To minimise risk, the DDPM sent seven emergency Cell Broadcast alerts at dawn to warn communities of potential flooding, flash floods and landslides.

The agency noted that preparations had already been made for heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 25–26 across the North, Northeast, Central Region and Bangkok Metropolitan Area. Disaster prevention centres nationwide have been ordered to stay on high alert and provide immediate assistance.