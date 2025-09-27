14 provinces flooded, DDPM issues seven cell-broadcast alerts

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Saturday (September 27) that heavy rainfall has triggered widespread flooding, affecting 80,000 households across 14 provinces. Seven deaths have been confirmed.
Authorities said the overall flood situation remains critical, with particular concern in northern provinces. To minimise risk, the DDPM sent seven emergency Cell Broadcast alerts at dawn to warn communities of potential flooding, flash floods and landslides.
The agency noted that preparations had already been made for heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 25–26 across the North, Northeast, Central Region and Bangkok Metropolitan Area. Disaster prevention centres nationwide have been ordered to stay on high alert and provide immediate assistance.
In Loei, torrential rain caused the Nam Manow and Nam Luak streams to overflow, flooding Dan Sai district. Local agencies have since contained the situation.
In Maha Sarakham, severe flooding was reported in Phayakkhaphum Phisai district, where water pumps were deployed to drain inundated areas. Equipment remains in place in case of renewed rainfall.
Meanwhile, in Nong Bua Lamphu, the Lam Phaniang River spilt onto local roads, prompting the province to install pumping machines and keep them on standby as officials continue to monitor conditions closely.
Disaster agency issues seven flash flood and landslide alerts, 14 provinces submerged
Between 1.59am and 6.19am on September 27, DDPM sent seven consecutive Cell Broadcast alerts, warning residents in high-risk areas of floods, flash floods and landslides.
Warnings were issued for Hang Chat and Ko Kha districts in Lampang, Mae Taeng and San Pa Tong in Chiang Mai, Wang Thong and Bang Rakam in Phitsanulok, Mae Tha in Lamphun, and Khong district in Nakhon Ratchasima. Alerts noted rivers overflowing their banks in several locations.
The DDPM said local agencies were instructed to prepare evacuations for vulnerable groups and assist with moving belongings to higher ground. Flood-response machinery has been deployed to critical zones, including economic areas and communities at high risk.
As of 6am Saturday, flooding has been reported in 14 provinces: Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Loei, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom and
A total of 58 districts, 390 subdistricts and 2,176 villages have been affected, with 80,976 households (265,471 people) suffering damage.
Seven fatalities have been confirmed, one each in Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Phichit, and four in Ayutthaya.
Residents in flood-risk areas can seek emergency assistance via the DDPM Line account “@1784DDPM” or the 1784 safety hotline, which operates 24/7.