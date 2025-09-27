PM orders immediate flood relief, pledges 100-billion-baht long-term project

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, speaking after visiting flood-affected areas in Bang Ban district, Ayutthaya on Saturday, said he has instructed authorities to expedite disbursement of relief funds according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) criteria. He noted that delays had occurred due to the recent change of government, but relief will be implemented immediately following the parliamentary policy statement, as the public’s suffering cannot wait.

When asked about future site visits, Anutin highlighted central Thailand’s flood-prone areas and mentioned plans to accelerate projects to improve water drainage, including studies on drainage from the southern side of the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat province into the Gulf of Thailand.

Regarding the budget, he explained that the project will require approximately 100 billion baht over 7-8 years, averaging over 10 billion baht per year, which is modest compared to annual relief payments of 30-40 billion baht. The goal is to build infrastructure that effectively manages water flow and prevents recurrent flooding, rather than temporary relief efforts such as distributing survival kits.