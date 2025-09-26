No border reopening until Cambodia ceases to threaten Thailand, says Anutin

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reaffirmed on Friday that Thailand will not reopen border checkpoints until Cambodia no longer poses a threat to the country, stressing that the army has full authority to defend national sovereignty.

Speaking at Government House in Bangkok, he said the government’s policies include holding a referendum on the controversial 2000–2001 memoranda of understanding (MoU 43–44) in order to prevent disputes over the ongoing Thailand–Cambodia border tensions.