No border reopening until Cambodia ceases to threaten Thailand, says Anutin

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reaffirmed on Friday that Thailand will not reopen border checkpoints until Cambodia no longer poses a threat to the country, stressing that the army has full authority to defend national sovereignty.
Speaking at Government House in Bangkok, he said the government’s policies include holding a referendum on the controversial 2000–2001 memoranda of understanding (MoU 43–44) in order to prevent disputes over the ongoing Thailand–Cambodia border tensions.
Anutin acknowledged that provocations occur regularly along the border but noted that the Thai army has shown great patience and remains fully prepared to prevent any encroachment.
He said he had already reaffirmed his stance with the Defence Ministry and had spoken by phone with the Army Commander, expressing confidence that both sides share the same understanding on operations. Any specific countermeasures, he said, would be explained directly by the army.
When asked whether he planned to speak with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet or Senate President Hun Sen to ease tensions, Anutin replied that the military has full authority to safeguard Thailand’s territory, sovereignty, security and people.
“There will be no border opening until Cambodia no longer poses a threat to Thailand,” he remarked.
On the diplomatic front, Anutin said he had instructed Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow—an experienced diplomat—to oversee policy. He emphasised that decisions on fostering good relations or managing conflicts with Cambodia would be made on a case-by-case basis in consultation with the foreign minister.