PM Anutin Smiles Off Queries on Road Collapse Link to Sino-Thai

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul smiled and declined to comment today when pressed by journalists about public speculation linking a recent road collapse to the construction activities of Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited (STECON).

The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister was at Parliament House to discuss his attendance at the day’s sitting, stating he was there as an elected Member of Parliament to consider various agendas.

When questioned by reporters on the submission of the Cabinet’s policy statement to Parliament, Anutin confirmed: “It’s ready now. We are waiting for the Parliament President to set the date, and I sincerely hope it can be scheduled for next week, between September 29th and 30th.”