Anutin affirms Thai military has full authority amid border tensions

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul stated on Friday that he will personally visit the Thai-Cambodian border in his capacity as Interior Minister, while also overseeing the government’s coordination with the military and administrative authorities in the area.
Regarding relations with Cambodia, Anutin said that there have been no official negotiations yet, but Thailand maintains a clear position on protecting its sovereignty. He added that decision-making authority remains with the military, coordinated through the National Security Council. Despite the recent change of the Second Army Area Commander in September, he expressed confidence that ongoing operations will continue smoothly.
In addition, Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, former Second Army Area Commander, has been appointed Deputy Defence Minister to enhance the management of the border, leveraging his expertise in the region.
The Prime Minister noted that diplomatic talks cannot progress if Cambodia continues to deploy heavy weapons and troops along the border. Thailand may need to strengthen measures, which could extend beyond border closures to include restrictions on certain public utilities.
When asked about Cambodia’s claim that a “100-year border closure would not have an impact,” Anutin declined to comment, stressing that statements should not undermine international relations.
Anutin further emphasised that the Thai government will work to find a resolution within four months, as requested by local residents, while firmly asserting that Thailand’s sovereignty and national interests will not be compromised.
He concluded that should the situation escalate into a confrontation, any decisions, including ceasefire negotiations, will fall directly under the authority of the Thai military.