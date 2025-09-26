Anutin affirms Thai military has full authority amid border tensions

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul stated on Friday that he will personally visit the Thai-Cambodian border in his capacity as Interior Minister, while also overseeing the government’s coordination with the military and administrative authorities in the area.

Regarding relations with Cambodia, Anutin said that there have been no official negotiations yet, but Thailand maintains a clear position on protecting its sovereignty. He added that decision-making authority remains with the military, coordinated through the National Security Council. Despite the recent change of the Second Army Area Commander in September, he expressed confidence that ongoing operations will continue smoothly.

In addition, Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, former Second Army Area Commander, has been appointed Deputy Defence Minister to enhance the management of the border, leveraging his expertise in the region.