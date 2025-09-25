Anutin assures Thai-Cambodian border will stay closed until threats are resolved

Speaking at Vajira Hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday, Anutin confirmed that he will visit the border area himself, given his role as Minister of the Interior. At the border, we have both the military and local administration in place, and it is my responsibility to oversee matters in person, he said.
Although there have been no formal discussions with the Cambodian government, Anutin reiterated Thailand's clear stance on protecting its sovereignty.
We have entrusted the army to make decisions through the National Security Council, and a state of emergency has already been declared in the area. Decisions can be made by the commander of the Second Army Area, he explained.
Despite an upcoming change in leadership after September, the new commander is already familiar with the region, ensuring a smooth transition.
Anutin also revealed that he had appointed Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen as Deputy Minister of Defence. Having previously served as the commander of the Second Army Area, Adul's expertise will be vital in overseeing the situation.
The Prime Minister stressed that Thailand’s position on diplomacy remains unchanged. We will continue to negotiate, but Cambodia must first withdraw its heavy weapons and troops from the border. Without this, no talks can proceed. We will maintain the border closure until the threat from Cambodia is resolved, he said.
Anutin avoided responding to Cambodia's claim that a 100-year border closure would not harm its economy, saying that his honest statement could cause further harm to the situation.
Addressing calls from local residents for a resolution within four months, Anutin assured that he would do his utmost to resolve the issue swiftly but emphasised that Thailand would never compromise on its sovereignty or lose out in any negotiations.
When asked about recent Cambodian movements, including the transportation of heavy weapons and drone activity along the border, Anutin stated that such actions would hinder any potential negotiations and might result in stricter measures.
For now, we are sticking to the border closure, but we may have to address other issues, including public services along the border, he explained.
Regarding the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Koh Kong, Cambodia, Anutin remarked that Cambodia's failure to adhere to even the first of the five agreements demonstrates its disregard for the commitments made.
This highlights who is failing to honour the agreements, he said, adding that Thailand continues to comply with all discussions and has clear evidence to refute any accusations that it is in breach of agreements.
In closing, Anutin assured the public along the border that their safety remains a priority. He asserted that the government is accelerating the preparation of evacuation centres and will ensure the rapid disbursement of compensation funds.
These measures are already in place and will be expedited as soon as the policy statement is complete, he concluded.