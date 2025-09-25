Anutin assures Thai-Cambodian border will stay closed until threats are resolved

Speaking at Vajira Hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday, Anutin confirmed that he will visit the border area himself, given his role as Minister of the Interior. At the border, we have both the military and local administration in place, and it is my responsibility to oversee matters in person, he said.

Although there have been no formal discussions with the Cambodian government, Anutin reiterated Thailand's clear stance on protecting its sovereignty.

We have entrusted the army to make decisions through the National Security Council, and a state of emergency has already been declared in the area. Decisions can be made by the commander of the Second Army Area, he explained.

Despite an upcoming change in leadership after September, the new commander is already familiar with the region, ensuring a smooth transition.