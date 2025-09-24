Scholar suggests 10-point plan for Anutin to tackle Thailand-Cambodia crisis

7. The prime minister must push for the four components of the state’s security apparatus to work in close coordination, under the policy direction and supervision of the government. These mechanisms must not be allowed to pursue policies independently. At the same time, careful consideration must be given to managing civil–military relations, ensuring a proper balance between the government and the armed forces.

8. The prime minister must be wary of media pressure, as coverage of Cambodian issues has taken on an “emotional” and sensationalist tone, comparable to the style of reporting seen in high-profile domestic crime cases. Media coverage that prioritises ratings through emotional storytelling and sensationalism plays a significant role in fuelling nationalist and militarist sentiment. Critics argue that the role of the media in this regard is little different in Thailand from that in Cambodia, even though Thai society’s media landscape ought to be of a far higher standard.

9. The prime minister should carefully consider the proposals of extreme conservative groups advocating for the cancellation of the 2000 and 2003 MOUs. Such a cancellation would benefit Cambodia by removing the "framework for negotiations" and would require the creation of a new agreement, which may not be as advantageous for Thailand. The prime minister is encouraged to read both documents personally and with an open mind, as they are not lengthy.

10. As the head of government, the prime minister must focus on two crucial strategic issues for the future: the strategy for Thai-Cambodian relations and the strategy for managing the Thai-Cambodian border.

In conclusion, Prof Emeritus Surachart remarks that these 10 considerations aim to provide direction in resolving the Thailand-Cambodia crisis of 2025, with the hope of achieving a positive strategic outcome for Thailand. Such an outcome would undoubtedly be politically beneficial to the prime minister and his government.

Prof Emeritus Surachart Bamrungsuk