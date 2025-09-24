Anutin unveils policy draft on 4 key areas, eyes House dissolution in Jan 2026

"The government affirms that it does not support any form of gambling, does not allow casino-style entertainment, and will not legalise online gambling," Anutin said.

Furthermore, the government is committed to addressing the issue of low agricultural commodity prices, especially for rice, cassava, and other crops.

Measures will be implemented to assist farmers by reducing production costs, particularly fertiliser costs, and tackling illegal cross-border agricultural trade that undermines domestic market prices.

At the same time, efforts will be made to enhance the potential of the agricultural sector through the development of smart farming.

The Prime Minister also noted that the government will focus on improving public health services, ensuring that all age groups have access to comprehensive and convenient healthcare.

Legal reforms related to education will be carried out, alongside preparations for Thailand’s transition to a low-carbon society, aimed at boosting the country's competitive potential on the global stage.

Additionally, the government will hold a referendum on amending the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand to allow public participation in the drafting of a new constitution. This will take place on the same day as the next general election for Members of Parliament.

The Prime Minister has announced plans to dissolve the House of Representatives within four months of the government policy statement being delivered to Parliament, with the dissolution expected to occur by January 2026.

This will enable the public to exercise their voting rights by March 2026 or, at the latest, early April 2026, as set by the Election Commission.

The Cabinet has also resolved to send a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, requesting to present the government's policy statement between September 28 and 30.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has outlined new guidelines for meetings and streamlined its working framework to eliminate redundant steps, ensuring legal compliance while enabling quicker, more efficient execution of projects.

All Cabinet members are required to be available for work seven days a week, marking a new dimension in the functioning of the Thai government. The Cabinet may also hold additional meetings each week if necessary, as the country’s problems cannot be delayed.

"The Cabinet is committed to dedicating its physical strength, mental energy, and intellect fully to the duties of governing the country, aiming to serve the best interests and well-being of every Thai citizen, starting from this very moment," Anutin stated.