Thai PM praises China’s growth, highlights 50 years of diplomatic ties at PRC anniversary reception

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday celebrated China’s remarkable development over the past decades, acknowledging its significant role in global peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

Speaking at a reception in Bangkok hosted by the Chinese Embassy to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Anutin expressed pride in Thailand’s enduring friendship and partnership with China.

Anutin emphasized the deep ties between the two nations, noting that millions of Thai people share cultural roots and bloodlines with their Chinese ancestors, which forms a strong foundation for the bilateral relationship.