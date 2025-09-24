Thai PM praises China’s growth, highlights 50 years of diplomatic ties at PRC anniversary reception

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday celebrated China’s remarkable development over the past decades, acknowledging its significant role in global peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.
Speaking at a reception in Bangkok hosted by the Chinese Embassy to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Anutin expressed pride in Thailand’s enduring friendship and partnership with China.
Anutin emphasized the deep ties between the two nations, noting that millions of Thai people share cultural roots and bloodlines with their Chinese ancestors, which forms a strong foundation for the bilateral relationship.
“This bond serves as a vital foundation for the friendship between our two countries, deeply rooted in the history, traditions, and values we share,” he said.
On behalf of the Thai government and people, Anutin extended his best wishes for China’s prosperity and reiterated his hopes for continued growth in Thailand-China relations.
He also highlighted the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, noting that a series of celebratory events had been organized.
Anutin invited Chinese tourists to visit Thailand and encouraged Chinese investors to explore opportunities in the country, assuring that Thailand was ready to warmly welcome them.
Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei also addressed the gathering, underscoring China’s priority in strengthening relations with Thailand as part of its neighborhood diplomacy.
Zhang affirmed China’s commitment to working with Thailand to implement key agreements between the two countries and advance cooperation in various sectors.
He expressed confidence in achieving even greater successes in the next 50 years of bilateral relations.