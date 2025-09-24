King and Queen bless Anutin's Cabinet in oath-taking ceremony

Following the ceremony at 7.15 pm, Anutin addressed the press at Government House, stating that all Cabinet members received royal blessings and counsel. He expressed his belief that every member was deeply moved by the occasion and would work with utmost dedication to serve the country and the people.

When asked if he was emotional, Anutin smiled and nodded, remarking, “It is an immense honour for an ordinary person like myself to receive such grace. I will do nothing but good for the nation and its people, as commanded in the royal speech."