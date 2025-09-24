King and Queen bless Anutin's Cabinet in oath-taking ceremony

At 6.51 pm on Wednesday (September 24) His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana graciously granted an audience at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace, Bangkok.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with the new Cabinet members appointed by His Majesty, took the oath of office in a formal ceremony.
Following the ceremony at 7.15 pm, Anutin addressed the press at Government House, stating that all Cabinet members received royal blessings and counsel. He expressed his belief that every member was deeply moved by the occasion and would work with utmost dedication to serve the country and the people.
When asked if he was emotional, Anutin smiled and nodded, remarking, “It is an immense honour for an ordinary person like myself to receive such grace. I will do nothing but good for the nation and its people, as commanded in the royal speech."
Asked if he would be willing to give his life for the throne, Anutin replied, “I have long been prepared to dedicate my life to the monarchy. It is a supreme royal grace.”
Anutin then proceeded to convene a special Cabinet meeting.