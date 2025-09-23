PM Anutin cancels UNGA trip, prioritises policy statement to parliament next week

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday confirmed that he will not attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States, following discussions with relevant parties. It was agreed that he should remain in Thailand to prepare for his policy statement to parliament, scheduled for next week.
“The timing does not work out, as attending the UNGA would likely prevent me from delivering the policy statement on time. I’ve discussed it this morning and it seems unnecessary to go, especially as it would raise too many questions. If I were asked about the authority of the government, I’d risk being at a disadvantage. We should wait until we have everything settled and clarified,” said Anutin.
The prime minister added that he had also consulted with the Minister of Foreign Affairs regarding the timing and responsibilities. He emphasised that the government had no plans to sign any agreements at the UNGA, and it was therefore deemed unnecessary to attend.
When asked if skipping the trip could affect the government’s credibility in addressing the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, Anutin said, “Our government has a clear approach to managing the situation with Cambodia, and the public’s support for our leadership and the military is what matters, not the platform we speak from.”
The decision not to travel will allow the government to focus on delivering its policy statement as planned. “We must fully establish the government before addressing any issues,” Anutin said, adding that the policy statement is a priority. He is coordinating with the Speaker of Parliament to ensure the statement is delivered promptly, with an official announcement set for next week.
Anutin also revealed that the government’s policy draft is complete and will soon be presented to the Cabinet for approval before being delivered to parliament. The policy will include key topics such as constitutional amendments and measures to reduce the cost of living for citizens.