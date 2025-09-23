PM Anutin cancels UNGA trip, prioritises policy statement to parliament next week

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday confirmed that he will not attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States, following discussions with relevant parties. It was agreed that he should remain in Thailand to prepare for his policy statement to parliament, scheduled for next week.

“The timing does not work out, as attending the UNGA would likely prevent me from delivering the policy statement on time. I’ve discussed it this morning and it seems unnecessary to go, especially as it would raise too many questions. If I were asked about the authority of the government, I’d risk being at a disadvantage. We should wait until we have everything settled and clarified,” said Anutin.

The prime minister added that he had also consulted with the Minister of Foreign Affairs regarding the timing and responsibilities. He emphasised that the government had no plans to sign any agreements at the UNGA, and it was therefore deemed unnecessary to attend.