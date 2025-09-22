Anutin weighs UNGA trip as policy statement to parliament set for late September

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said preparations are underway for his potential attendance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, though the timing remains under review.

He noted that the government has proposed September 29, 2025, for its policy statement to parliament, while the UNGA’s leaders’ debate is set for September 26, and the swearing-in ceremony for his cabinet will take place on September 24.