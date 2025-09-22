Anutin weighs UNGA trip as policy statement to parliament set for late September

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said preparations are underway for his potential attendance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, though the timing remains under review.
He noted that the government has proposed September 29, 2025, for its policy statement to parliament, while the UNGA’s leaders’ debate is set for September 26, and the swearing-in ceremony for his cabinet will take place on September 24.
Following the oath-taking, Anutin said the cabinet would convene immediately to discuss with agencies, including the Council of State and the Foreign Ministry, whether the administration is in a position to participate in the UN session.
He stressed that Thailand’s presence at the UN is essential to affirm the country’s role and image on the global stage, particularly after Cambodia raised complaints at international forums about the conflict at the border with Thailand. Thailand, he said, must use the opportunity to clarify facts and assert that it has not violated international norms as alleged.
Anutin added that he has instructed the foreign minister to be ready to attend in his place should his own schedule not allow. The plan under consideration is for a rapid round trip that would allow him to take part in bilateral meetings and the UNGA debate on September 25–26 before returning in time to deliver the government’s policy statement at the end of September or early October.
Anutin said the issues to be raised at the UNGA would include economic and trade matters, tariffs, and the safeguarding of Thailand’s sovereignty. He underlined that all points must be coordinated closely with relevant agencies to ensure consistency with diplomatic rules and protocol.