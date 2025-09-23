Council of State says Anutin can attend UN meeting only for urgent issues

An official at the Office of the Council of State explained on Tuesday that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul may attend a UN meeting before delivering his policy statement to Parliament only if he plans to address an urgent issue, such as the border conflicts with Cambodia.

The source said that if Anutin intends to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York solely to deliver a general speech, he should not do so until after his government has presented its policies to Parliament.

“Normally, this cannot be done if the government has not yet announced its policies to Parliament,” the source noted. “But there is an exception when there are urgent issues, though such matters require deliberation and interpretation first.”