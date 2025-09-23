Council of State says Anutin can attend UN meeting only for urgent issues

An official at the Office of the Council of State explained on Tuesday that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul may attend a UN meeting before delivering his policy statement to Parliament only if he plans to address an urgent issue, such as the border conflicts with Cambodia.
The source said that if Anutin intends to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York solely to deliver a general speech, he should not do so until after his government has presented its policies to Parliament.
“Normally, this cannot be done if the government has not yet announced its policies to Parliament,” the source noted. “But there is an exception when there are urgent issues, though such matters require deliberation and interpretation first.”
On Monday, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said preparations were underway for his potential attendance at the UNGA, though the timing was still under review. He noted that the government has proposed September 29 2025 for its policy statement to Parliament, while the UNGA leaders’ debate is scheduled for September 26, and his cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony will take place on September 24.
Anutin stressed that Thailand’s presence at the UN is essential to reaffirm the country’s role and image on the global stage, particularly after Cambodia raised complaints at international forums about the border conflict. Thailand, he said, must use the opportunity to clarify facts and assert that it has not violated international norms as alleged.
The source added that the Thai-Cambodian border conflict could be deemed an urgent issue justifying Anutin’s presence at the UNGA before the policy debate in Parliament.