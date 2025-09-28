Higher education minister orders GISTDA, HII to tackle recurring floods

At Wat Khok Hiran in Bang Ban district, the group distributed 1,000 survival kits containing essential food, supplies and medicine, and provided financial assistance to the family of a flood victim. The team later visited Bang Chanee subdistrict to deliver aid directly to households cut off by floodwaters.

Anutin said he was deeply concerned for Ayutthaya residents, noting the province faces recurring floods almost every year because of its location as a major water-receiving area from the upper Chao Phraya River. Its low-lying terrain and a narrow “bottleneck” section of the river slow water drainage to the sea, he explained, leading to frequent overflows.

The prime minister stressed that the government recognised the hardship and was working on both immediate relief and long-term solutions. He said the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) had been tasked with leading central flood management policy, in close coordination with the Higher Education Ministry to deploy advanced technologies to mitigate future disasters.