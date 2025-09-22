1.6m rai of land in 14 provinces inundated: GISTDA

Satellite imagery reveals widespread flooding

Satellite imagery released by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) on Monday showed that 1.67 million rai of land in 14 provinces has been inundated following days of heavy rain.

The images, captured by RADARSAT-2 on Sunday, revealed flooding in provinces across the lower North and Central regions, including Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Sukhothai, Ayutthaya, Phitsanulok, Suphan Buri, Phetchabun, Lop Buri, Chainat, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Uttaradit and Uthai Thani.

GISTDA said most of the flooded areas were farmlands and communities located along riverbanks, as well as roads. The agency said the imagery had been forwarded to relevant government agencies for action.