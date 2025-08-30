Thailand's Elderly Population Surges Past Children, GISTDA Reveals

Thailand is facing a demographic turning point as its elderly population has officially surpassed its youth, according to a new report from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

The agency’s 2025 population analysis reveals that the number of Thais aged 60 and over has surged to 13.6 million, while the population of children under 15 has fallen to 9.5 million.

GISTDA’s analysis, which used data from the Department of Provincial Administration to create a detailed "Insight Map," shows a stark regional divide in population structures.

The North and Central regions have the highest ageing index, with many provinces showing a significantly higher proportion of elderly people than children. These areas are described as "clearly aged," indicating a complete shift in their social structure.

The Northeast also has a large elderly population due to the migration of working-age people and a low birth rate. The report suggests this region is on track to become a "super-aged society" in the near future.

In contrast, the Eastern region has a higher density of working-age residents and a smaller proportion of elderly people compared to the North and Northeast.

The Western border and the lower South—including provinces like Tak, Kanchanaburi, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat—are among the few remaining "child-led" areas, with their youth populations outnumbering the elderly.