New storm forming east of Philippines, set to strengthen into tropical storm

The system is expected to move northwest across Luzon into the upper South China Sea during October 3–4, before making landfall in either southern China or northern Vietnam on October 6–7.
The TMD stressed that the storm will not enter Thailand’s territory, urging the public to remain calm while following official weather updates.
Meanwhile, the department issued a 10-day daily rainfall outlook based on the Weather Research and Forecasting Data Assimilation (WRFDA) model, with the following timeline: