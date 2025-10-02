New storm forming east of Philippines, set to strengthen into tropical storm

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has updated its forecast for a tropical depression located in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines, warning that it is likely to intensify into a tropical storm.

The system is expected to move northwest across Luzon into the upper South China Sea during October 3–4, before making landfall in either southern China or northern Vietnam on October 6–7. The TMD stressed that the storm will not enter Thailand’s territory, urging the public to remain calm while following official weather updates. Related 39 provinces warned of flooding, new storm on the way PM orders provinces to prepare evacuation areas as storm Bualoi brings floods Tropical depression Bualoi weakens, heavy rain still expected Meanwhile, the department issued a 10-day daily rainfall outlook based on the Weather Research and Forecasting Data Assimilation (WRFDA) model, with the following timeline: October 2–5: Rainfall will gradually decrease, though scattered showers will persist in the North and Central regions.



Rainfall will gradually decrease, though scattered showers will persist in the North and Central regions. October 6–7: Rainfall will increase, particularly in the North and Northeast, due to a weakening low-pressure system from Vietnam and Laos, coupled with strengthening southwesterly winds.



Rainfall will increase, particularly in the North and Northeast, due to a weakening low-pressure system from Vietnam and Laos, coupled with strengthening southwesterly winds. October 8–11: Scattered showers will remain, with early signs of a wind shift towards easterly and northeasterly directions. This indicates the beginning of a cool air mass pushing down, though transitional conditions may bring variable weather, including morning chill, daytime heat and occasional rain.