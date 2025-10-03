Thundershowers forecast in northern, central, and southern Thailand as Tropical Storm Matmo develops

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that easterly winds prevail over the Northeast, East, and Gulf of Thailand, while a weak southwest monsoon continues over the Andaman Sea and the country.
Overall rainfall is expected to be light, with isolated thundershowers mostly in the lower North, Central region, and lower South.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are forecast at around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.
The department also said that Tropical Storm Matmo is currently over Luzon, Philippines, and is forecast to move into the South China Sea on 3 October. It is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam on October 5-6. The storm is not expected to affect Thailand.
Authorities continue to monitor the storm and advise caution in affected areas, particularly for maritime operations.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C, Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C, Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers rain mostly in Saraburi, Suphanburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C, Maximum temperature 34-35 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C, Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C, Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.