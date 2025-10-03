Thundershowers forecast in northern, central, and southern Thailand as Tropical Storm Matmo develops

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that easterly winds prevail over the Northeast, East, and Gulf of Thailand, while a weak southwest monsoon continues over the Andaman Sea and the country.

Overall rainfall is expected to be light, with isolated thundershowers mostly in the lower North, Central region, and lower South.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are forecast at around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.

The department also said that Tropical Storm Matmo is currently over Luzon, Philippines, and is forecast to move into the South China Sea on 3 October. It is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam on October 5-6. The storm is not expected to affect Thailand.

Authorities continue to monitor the storm and advise caution in affected areas, particularly for maritime operations.