Vietnam’s largest wind power project in Laos begins full commercial operations

The project - located atop the Truong Son mountain range in Khamkeut district of Laos’ central Bolikhamxay province - completed its grid connection and testing phase before commencing commercial operations on September 26.
The complex, located between 1,400 metres and 2,000 metres above sea level, uses turbines of 6.25MW and 8MW capacity. These turbines have 182-metre rotor blades and 120-metre towers.
Construction of the complex began in April 2024, following an initial survey in October 2023, and it was completed in a record time of just 15 months, according to Vietnamnet.
Viet Lao Energy Investment and Power Corporation (VLE) has invested in the project, with Phu Xuan Construction and Trading Co Ltd as the general contractor.
On September 6, the project’s developers, in collaboration with the National Power Transmission Corporation of Vietnam and other stakeholders, completed a 220kV transmission connection to Vietnam. This included energising the Do Luong substation bay, the Truong Son substation, and a 75-km transmission line linking Truong Son to Do Luong in Vietnam.
This is Vietnam’s first privately invested transmission line built to import electricity from neighbouring Laos, instead of being financed by the state-owned Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN). This was done under bilateral energy agreements between the two governments.
The project forms part of the energy cooperation framework agreed on by Laos and Vietnam in May 2019, and is listed as a priority project in the 2024 cooperation plan signed in January last year.
With a total investment of about US$1 billion, including transmission facilities on the Vietnamese side, the Truong Son Wind Power Complex is the largest wind energy project ever undertaken by a Vietnamese investor in Laos. It is also the highest-capacity wind power development by a Vietnamese enterprise to date.
Electricity generated from the complex will be transmitted to northern Vietnam, helping to ease seasonal shortages and diversify the country’s renewable energy supply.
The project has been designed with minimal land use and no resettlement of local communities. It contributes to social development in Laos through initiatives for clean water access, education, agriculture, and infrastructure upgrades, including improvements to the Nam On (Laos) – Thanh Thuy (Vietnam) border gate.
Total aid and social support for Laos under the project amounts to more than 400 billion kip (about US$20 million).
This initiative also lays the groundwork for the future Hanoi-Vientiane Expressway.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network