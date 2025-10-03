Vietnam’s largest wind power project in Laos begins full commercial operations

The project - located atop the Truong Son mountain range in Khamkeut district of Laos’ central Bolikhamxay province - completed its grid connection and testing phase before commencing commercial operations on September 26.

The complex, located between 1,400 metres and 2,000 metres above sea level, uses turbines of 6.25MW and 8MW capacity. These turbines have 182-metre rotor blades and 120-metre towers.

Construction of the complex began in April 2024, following an initial survey in October 2023, and it was completed in a record time of just 15 months, according to Vietnamnet.

Viet Lao Energy Investment and Power Corporation (VLE) has invested in the project, with Phu Xuan Construction and Trading Co Ltd as the general contractor.