Human trafficking situation in Thailand and Cambodia in 2025

The US report highlights Cambodia's continued failure to combat human trafficking, especially with its tolerance of "call centre kingpins," pushing the nation to the lowest Tier 3 ranking for the fourth consecutive year.

The US Department of State's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2025 stresses the worsening crisis in Southeast Asia, positioning Cambodia in Tier 3, the lowest possible rank.

This reflects what the US perceives as a complete failure by the Cambodian government to address the rising human trafficking syndicates, particularly in forced labour at "online scam centres" or call centre gangs.

The report clearly states that the Cambodian government not only failed to meet minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking but also did not make significant efforts to resolve the issue.

Disturbing allegations suggest that some high-ranking government officials may be complicit or benefit from these criminal activities.

Even more shocking, the report highlights the use of political influence to obstruct justice, with threats against witnesses and victims aimed at protecting criminal networks.