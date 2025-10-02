Human trafficking situation in Thailand and Cambodia in 2025

The US report highlights Cambodia's continued failure to combat human trafficking, especially with its tolerance of "call centre kingpins," pushing the nation to the lowest Tier 3 ranking for the fourth consecutive year.
The US Department of State's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2025 stresses the worsening crisis in Southeast Asia, positioning Cambodia in Tier 3, the lowest possible rank.
This reflects what the US perceives as a complete failure by the Cambodian government to address the rising human trafficking syndicates, particularly in forced labour at "online scam centres" or call centre gangs.
The report clearly states that the Cambodian government not only failed to meet minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking but also did not make significant efforts to resolve the issue.
Disturbing allegations suggest that some high-ranking government officials may be complicit or benefit from these criminal activities.
Even more shocking, the report highlights the use of political influence to obstruct justice, with threats against witnesses and victims aimed at protecting criminal networks.
Being ranked in Tier 3 could result in Cambodia facing restrictions on US aid across various sectors, except for humanitarian assistance, sending a stern diplomatic message.
The situation in the region has become even more concerning, as Laos has been downgraded to Tier 3, joining Cambodia and Myanmar this year. This reflects the deepening problem in the Lower Mekong Subregion.
While its neighbours face intense pressure, Thailand has managed to maintain its "Tier 2" status, meaning that while the country has not fully met the US minimum standards, it has shown significant efforts in combating human trafficking.
The report acknowledges Thailand’s progress in various areas, including increased investigations and prosecutions of offenders, collaboration with foreign governments to assist and repatriate victims of call centre gangs, and the development of a more systematic process for distinguishing victims from criminals operating in the country.
However, the US has pointed out and provided clear recommendations that in order for Thailand to reach Tier 1, its highest ranking, urgent and serious action must be taken to "investigate and prosecute government officials involved in human trafficking." This issue remains a significant challenge that undermines the country’s efforts.
Reviewing statistical data since 2001, it is noteworthy that Thailand has never reached Tier 1 status, even once being downgraded to Tier 3 in 2014 and 2015. This highlights the deep-rooted structural issues that require more decisive reforms than those that have been implemented so far.
The 2025 TIP Report serves as a large mirror, reflecting the growing issue of call centre gangs and online scam centres, which are not only transnational crimes but also a stark indicator of the effectiveness and transparency of regional governments in protecting basic human rights.