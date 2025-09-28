Four airports in central region to close on Sunday as typhoon Bualoi barrels towards Vietnam

Under the emergency directive, the following closures will take effect (local time):
Dong Hoi Airport (Quang Tri Province): 1pm – 10pm, September 28
Tho Xuan Airport (Thanh Hoa Province): 10pm September 28 – 7am September 29
Phu Bai Airport (Thua Thien-Hue Province): 8am – 2pm, September 28
Da Nang International Airport: 6am – 11am, September 28
The CAAV said the move is intended to ensure absolute safety for flight operations, passengers, and assets. Airports in Vinh, Tho Xuan, and Dong Hoi are forecast to lie directly in the storm’s path, while Phu Bai and Da Nang could experience severe gusts from Bualoi’s circulation. Other airports towards the north, including Noi Bai, Van Don, Cat Bi, and Chu Lai, have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock readiness in case the storm shifts course.
The aviation authority also directed operators to strengthen inspections of runways, communications systems, and flood prevention measures, as well as to secure equipment. Construction projects at Cat Bi, Vinh, and Dong Hoi airports must be suspended, with contingency plans deployed immediately.
The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) has been tasked with closely monitoring developments and issuing continuous meteorological warnings. Airlines are required to proactively adjust flight schedules and operations to minimise disruption.
Weather disruptions have already been felt. On September 27, thunderstorms in Da Nang City forced several Vietnam Airlines flights to circle before landing, while Vietjet flights from HCM City and Busan were diverted to Cam Ranh before returning once conditions improved.
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), the typhoon is moving at an unusually high speed of 35–40 km/h, nearly twice the average, and is expected to make landfall in Ha Tinh, Quang Tri provinces.
Forecasters warned that Bualoi’s unusually rapid movement reduces the likelihood of a change in course, making a northern shift increasingly unlikely. Its wide circulation has already triggered heavy rainfall across Quang Tri, Hue, and Da Nang, with more intense downpours forecast overnight. The storm could bring Level 12 winds (118–133 km/h) upon landfall and heavy rainfalls, which would trigger flash floods, landslides, and severe urban flooding.
The NCHMF has placed coastal provinces from Ngh An to northern Quฟng Trร under disaster risk level 4 (very high), urging local authorities and residents to take urgent precautions.
The CAAV said it will continue to issue timely updates to airlines, airports, and passengers to ensure safety in all circumstances.
As Typhoon Bualoi brings heavy rainfall to northern and north-central Vietnam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed 21 provinces and cities from Da Nang northwards to prepare.
The PM’s Directive No 174/CD-TTg was issued on Saturday to Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, Lang Son, Bac Ninh and Hanoi.
The directive states that typhoon Bualoi, the 10th this year, has strengthened with wind speeds reaching 184 km per hour.
The NCHMF predicted the typhoon would make landfall during high tide. Combined with storm surge and large waves, this could cause collapse and erosion of sea dikes and flooding in low-lying coastal residential areas.
The typhoon was forecast to bring heavy rain to northern and north-central Vietnam (including parts of Laos), especially from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh, with total rainfall estimated at 200-400mm, and some areas exceeding 600mm.
Therefore, PM Chinh required provinces and cities to review and recall fishing vessels still at sea to move out of danger zones or seek safe shelter.
They must implement measures to ensure the safety of people and vessels at anchor.
Based on local conditions, authorities must decide on restrictions of activities at sea and in coastal areas, control or limit transport, and order school closures to ensure safety during heavy rains.
Authorities must also immediately reinforce dikes and reservoirs, especially vulnerable ones, and proactively regulate reservoirs to be ready to receive floodwaters.
Immediate action must be taken to strengthen houses, offices, educational institutions, medical facilities, and production and business establishments to reduce damage, particularly in agriculture and aquaculture along the coast.
The PM instructed localities to evacuate residents from dangerous areas to safe locations, paying special attention to areas prone to flash floods, landslides, deep flooding, and vulnerable cages, as well as aquaculture watchtowers.
Local authorities should arrange security and patrol forces at evacuation sites to maintain social order.
Additionally, localities were required to prepare forces, food reserves and essential supplies, ready to support the population. Rescue operations must be deployed promptly if adverse situations arise.
The Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security must direct forces to support people, assist in evacuation, rescue and emergencies when necessary.
The Quang Tri Department of Education and Training on Saturday announced that students would remain at home on Monday, September 29.
School leaders must review school facilities and, if necessary, temporarily evacuate students, teachers and staff from areas at risk of landslides and flash floods.
Once the typhoon passes, schools will clean and repair facilities, ensure hygiene before welcoming students back, and promptly report any damage or incidents to the department for timely guidance and support.
According to the provincial Civil Defence Command, since Saturday, the province has recorded heavy showers. Measured rainfall ranged from 50 to 150mm, with some stations reporting higher amounts such as Dakrong (288.4mm), Dong Ha (230.2mm), Thach Han (200mm) and Hien Luong (175.8mm).
Quang Tri Province has 8,577 vessels and 23,232 workers in total. As of 3pm on Saturday, all vessels in dangerous zones had taken shelter safely.
Thanh Hoa central province on Saturday requested all educational institutions from preschool to high school close on Monday to ensure safety amid the approaching typhoon.
Schools must closely monitor the typhoon’s developments and respond proactively, applying the highest level of preventive measures.
From Tuesday, September 30, based on the typhoon situation and aftermath, schools will report to local authorities and the provincial Department of Education and Training to decide on further closures if needed.
