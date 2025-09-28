Four airports in central region to close on Sunday as typhoon Bualoi barrels towards Vietnam

The directive states that typhoon Bualoi, the 10th this year, has strengthened with wind speeds reaching 184 km per hour.

The NCHMF predicted the typhoon would make landfall during high tide. Combined with storm surge and large waves, this could cause collapse and erosion of sea dikes and flooding in low-lying coastal residential areas.

The typhoon was forecast to bring heavy rain to northern and north-central Vietnam (including parts of Laos), especially from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh, with total rainfall estimated at 200-400mm, and some areas exceeding 600mm.

Therefore, PM Chinh required provinces and cities to review and recall fishing vessels still at sea to move out of danger zones or seek safe shelter.

They must implement measures to ensure the safety of people and vessels at anchor.

Based on local conditions, authorities must decide on restrictions of activities at sea and in coastal areas, control or limit transport, and order school closures to ensure safety during heavy rains.

Authorities must also immediately reinforce dikes and reservoirs, especially vulnerable ones, and proactively regulate reservoirs to be ready to receive floodwaters.

Immediate action must be taken to strengthen houses, offices, educational institutions, medical facilities, and production and business establishments to reduce damage, particularly in agriculture and aquaculture along the coast.

The PM instructed localities to evacuate residents from dangerous areas to safe locations, paying special attention to areas prone to flash floods, landslides, deep flooding, and vulnerable cages, as well as aquaculture watchtowers.

Local authorities should arrange security and patrol forces at evacuation sites to maintain social order.

Additionally, localities were required to prepare forces, food reserves and essential supplies, ready to support the population. Rescue operations must be deployed promptly if adverse situations arise.

The Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security must direct forces to support people, assist in evacuation, rescue and emergencies when necessary.

School closure

The Quang Tri Department of Education and Training on Saturday announced that students would remain at home on Monday, September 29.

School leaders must review school facilities and, if necessary, temporarily evacuate students, teachers and staff from areas at risk of landslides and flash floods.

Once the typhoon passes, schools will clean and repair facilities, ensure hygiene before welcoming students back, and promptly report any damage or incidents to the department for timely guidance and support.

According to the provincial Civil Defence Command, since Saturday, the province has recorded heavy showers. Measured rainfall ranged from 50 to 150mm, with some stations reporting higher amounts such as Dakrong (288.4mm), Dong Ha (230.2mm), Thach Han (200mm) and Hien Luong (175.8mm).

Quang Tri Province has 8,577 vessels and 23,232 workers in total. As of 3pm on Saturday, all vessels in dangerous zones had taken shelter safely.

Thanh Hoa central province on Saturday requested all educational institutions from preschool to high school close on Monday to ensure safety amid the approaching typhoon.

Schools must closely monitor the typhoon’s developments and respond proactively, applying the highest level of preventive measures.

From Tuesday, September 30, based on the typhoon situation and aftermath, schools will report to local authorities and the provincial Department of Education and Training to decide on further closures if needed.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network