Bangkok hit by floods and traffic chaos as Typhoon Matmo nears Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its fourth advisory on Saturday (October 4), upgrading tropical storm Matmo to a typhoon as it approaches Vietnam’s upper coast.
Authorities have warned Thailand to brace for heavy rainfall, flash floods and overflowing rivers between October 5–7.
At 10am, the storm was centred over the northern South China Sea at latitude 18.2°N and longitude 115.6°E, with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h. Moving westward at 25 km/h, Matmo is expected to strengthen further, crossing China’s Hainan Island before making landfall in northern Vietnam on October 5–6. The system will weaken quickly thereafter under the influence of a cold air mass spreading from China. TMD confirmed that the storm will not make landfall in Thailand.
Despite this, the storm will intensify the south-westerly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. From October 5–7, the North, Northeast, East, and the western South are forecast to see widespread rain with isolated heavy downpours.
Residents in flood-prone areas, particularly foothills, riverbanks, and low-lying zones, have been advised to remain on high alert for flash floods, run-off and river overflow.
Moderate seas are expected in the upper Andaman with waves of 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. Mariners are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy waters.
Separately, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported torrential rain across the capital on Saturday morning, with rainfall exceeding 90 millimetres in Ratchathewi district. The deluge caused widespread flooding, traffic gridlock, and delayed drainage efforts.
By midday, rainfall of 83 mm was also recorded in Phaya Thai, while most districts across inner Bangkok and the riverside experienced heavy to moderate showers. Localised flooding was reported at key intersections, including Phaya Thai, Ploenchit near Central Chidlom, and sections of Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.
Floodwater also obstructed traffic on the inbound Bang Na Expressway towards Din Daeng, as well as Borommaratchachonnani Road, where a stalled bus worsened congestion. In eastern Bangkok, parts of Chalerm Prakiat Rama IX Road were left submerged after continuous rainfall.
The BMA urged motorists to avoid flooded routes and report inundation points via the Traffy Fondue app, hotline 1555, or the flood control centre at 0-2248-5115.
Drainage teams remain deployed across the city, though authorities warned that waterlogging may persist given the intensity of the downpour.