Bangkok hit by floods and traffic chaos as Typhoon Matmo nears Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its fourth advisory on Saturday (October 4), upgrading tropical storm Matmo to a typhoon as it approaches Vietnam’s upper coast.

Authorities have warned Thailand to brace for heavy rainfall, flash floods and overflowing rivers between October 5–7.

At 10am, the storm was centred over the northern South China Sea at latitude 18.2°N and longitude 115.6°E, with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h. Moving westward at 25 km/h, Matmo is expected to strengthen further, crossing China’s Hainan Island before making landfall in northern Vietnam on October 5–6. The system will weaken quickly thereafter under the influence of a cold air mass spreading from China. TMD confirmed that the storm will not make landfall in Thailand.