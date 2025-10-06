Northern Vietnam on high alert as Typhoon Matmo approaches

Typhoon Matmo, the 11th storm to enter the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) so far this year, is heading to Mong Cai in the northern province of Quang Ninh with wind speeds up to 149km per hour, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

The storm is projected to reach mainland Vietnam early morning on October 6.

It will move along the northern border, causing heavy rain in mountainous and midland localities.

By the end of Tuesday, the northern mountainous and midland regions are expected to receive 150-250mm of rainfall, even exceeding 400mm in some areas.

The northern delta and Thanh Hoa Province will experience 70-150mm of rain, with some locations over 200mm.

Ha Noi is unlikely to be affected directly by the typhoon but will have rainfall between 70-120mm until the end of Tuesday, with some areas receiving over 150mm.

To respond to the typhoon, the northern city of Hoi Phong and Hung Yen Province have banned maritime activities starting at 5 pm on Saturday.

Quang Ninh Province temporarily suspended permits for vessels to go offshore before 12 pm on Sunday and stopped issuing permits for sightseeing and overnight stays at sea from 8 am the same day. Ninh Bình banned maritime activities from 6 am on Sunday.

Hanoi, meanwhile, encouraged agencies and organisations to arrange for officials, public employees, and workers to work from home on Monday (October 6) in the event of severe weather conditions. Depending on the developments of rain, storms, and flooding, schools may proactively suspend classes to ensure safety.