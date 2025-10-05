Vietnam plans 2026 GDP growth target at 10 %

The Ministry of Finance has drafted a socio-economic development plan for 2026, setting the gross domestic product (GDP) growth target at 10 %, a sharp increase compared to this year’s expected growth, despite international forecasts of a slowdown.

In its recent report to the Government, the ministry stated that the Vietnamese economy is on track to largely fulfil the overall goals set for 2025, with all 15 key indicators expected to be achieved. GDP growth is projected to reach at least 8 % in 2025, with per capita income rising to US$5,000 and inflation staying at around 4 %, providing the launchpad for double-digit growth in 2026.

According to the first draft of the 2026 socio-economic development plan, GDP per capita is projected at $5,000, inflation at around 5 %, and poverty reduction of 1-1.5 %.

The ministry’s draft plan is in line with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s directive earlier this year, which set 2026 as the first year the economy would embark on the double-digit growth journey, a step toward a new era of prosperity.

However, the double-digit growth target is far more ambitious than forecasts by international institutions, as the Vietnamese economy continues to face challenges from increasing global uncertainties.

Singapore–based United Overseas Bank (UOB) has maintained its forecast of 7 % for Vietnam in 2026, though it raised its 2025 forecast from 6.9 % to 7.5 %.