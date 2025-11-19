China to Suspend Japanese Fishery Imports Again

China recently resumed imports of some fishery products from Japan, after imposing a blanket ban in response to the release into the ocean of tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in 2023.

According to the sources, Beijing conveyed through diplomatic channels that it plans to stop accepting applications for the reregistration of Japanese export facilities, a procedure necessary to resume imports, saying that the screening process would take too long.

Over the import suspension for Japanese fishery products, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a press conference on Wednesday that Takaichi made wrongful remarks over Taiwan, adding that materials to guarantee the quality and safety of such goods have not been provided.