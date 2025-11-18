Japan protests against China social media post on Takaichi remark

Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, made the protest at a meeting in Beijing with Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Asian Affairs.
The Japanese diplomat urged China to take an appropriate response soon, as the post by Xue Jian, China's consul-general in the western Japanese city of Osaka, suggested that Takaichi should be beheaded. The post prompted lawmakers in the Japanese ruling camp and others to demand that Xue be deported.
During parliamentary deliberations on Nov. 7, Takaichi said that China's potential use of force against Taiwan would create a critical situation for Japan's existence, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defence.
In response, the Chinese government called on citizens to refrain from visiting Japan due to the security situation in the neighbouring country.
Kanai rebutted by saying that Japan's security situation has not deteriorated, and demanded that the advisory be withdrawn. He also urged Beijing to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in China.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday that Takaichi's remark will not be withdrawn, saying that it "aligns with the Japanese government's existing position."
According to a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Liu lodged a "serious protest" to Kanai, saying that the remark erodes the postwar international order and goes against Beijing's "one-China" principle. The spokesperson added that the remark caused "fundamental damage to the political foundation of China-Japan relations" and was therefore egregious, reiterating that it must be withdrawn.
The Kanai-Liu meeting is believed to have lasted several hours.
The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping considers the Taiwan issue to be at the heart of China's core interests and strongly opposes Takaichi's remark.
After the remark, China urged its citizens to avoid travel to Japan and to carefully consider plans for studying there.
