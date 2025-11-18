Japan protests against China social media post on Takaichi remark

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday that Takaichi's remark will not be withdrawn, saying that it "aligns with the Japanese government's existing position."

According to a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Liu lodged a "serious protest" to Kanai, saying that the remark erodes the postwar international order and goes against Beijing's "one-China" principle. The spokesperson added that the remark caused "fundamental damage to the political foundation of China-Japan relations" and was therefore egregious, reiterating that it must be withdrawn.

The Kanai-Liu meeting is believed to have lasted several hours.

The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping considers the Taiwan issue to be at the heart of China's core interests and strongly opposes Takaichi's remark.

After the remark, China urged its citizens to avoid travel to Japan and to carefully consider plans for studying there.

