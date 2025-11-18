Thai arrivals to Japan hit 815,800 in first nine months of 2025, ranking no.1 in Asean

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has released new figures showing that 815,800 Thai travellers visited Japan during the first nine months (January–September) of 2025, marking an 8.5% increase from the same period last year. Thailand remains ASEAN’s No.1 market for inbound tourism to Japan and ranks 6th overall among all international source markets.

JNTO reported that total foreign arrivals to Japan in the first nine months reached 31,650,500, up 17.7%, with Thailand maintaining its strong mid-table position among major markets.

Top 10 international arrival markets to Japan (Jan–Sep 2025)