Pattaya opens CCR centre and hotline to strengthen digital infrastructure for tourists

Pattaya has launched a major upgrade to its city management systems with the opening of a new CCR centre and dedicated hotline, reinforcing its commitment to building strong digital and safety foundations to support the large influx of tourists and athletes expected to join major year-end events.

Poramase Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City, said: “From January to September 2025, the accumulated number of tourists visiting Chonburi–Pattaya exceeded 20 million. We expect an even greater surge of visitors in the final two months of the year, as crowds flock to participate in various large-scale events. This will generate significant economic activity through the end of the year, driven by the growth of festival and event tourism. Last year’s countdown event alone generated more than 5 billion baht in revenue.”

He added that Pattaya continues to push forward with city development, focusing on strengthened public health systems, modernised infrastructure, and advanced digital platforms. The goal is not only to ensure the successful hosting of major events, but also to deliver effective crowd management and the highest safety standards, building confidence among athletes and tourists from around the world.