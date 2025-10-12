Pattaya police to enforce parking ban on South Pattaya Road Wednesday

Pattaya City and Pattaya police will begin issuing fines to violators of conditional parking restrictions on the congested South Pattaya Road starting Wednesday, October 15.
On Saturday, Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Pol Lt Col Siriwat Katmat led an awareness campaign along South Pattaya Road to inform business owners that police would start locking the wheels of vehicles parked in violation of the conditional parking ban on the 1.2-kilometre stretch adjacent to Pattaya Beach from Wednesday.
Under the conditional parking system, parking is permitted on one side of the road on odd-numbered dates and on the opposite side on even-numbered dates. Vehicles found parked illegally will have their wheels locked, and owners will need to report to the Pattaya Police Station to pay a fine of 500 baht.
The parking rule has technically been in force since the beginning of October, but authorities allowed a 15-day grace period during which only verbal warnings were issued.
Mayor Poramet said that during the first ten days of the trial, the reversible parking system had significantly improved traffic flow on one of the city’s busiest roads.
He added that Pattaya City and the police had agreed to shorten the enforcement hours of the conditional parking ban — from 11am–11pm to 11am–9pm — to minimise disruption to entertainment businesses while maintaining daytime traffic flow.