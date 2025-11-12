Pattaya City reinforces its position as a world-class tourism and sports destination with the infrastructure and digital technology to safely support million tourists by the end of the year

Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said that from January to September 2025, the cumulative number of tourists for Chonburi-Pattaya has already exceeded 20 million [1]. It is also projected that during the last two months of the year, a massive number of tourists will flock to participate in various activities, generating significant economic returns for businesses and people in the city. This will be driven by popular events in the last two months of the year that will attract a large number of visitors.

"Our countdown event in 2024 generated over 5 billion baht in revenue. Due to our growth of festival and event tourism this year, we are confident of surpassing that figure."

Pattaya’s development as a world-class event host is part of our strategy, which focuses on developing city management, a robust public health system, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure to not only successfully host events, but also ensure the highest level of crowd management and security to give confidence to athletes and tourists from around the world."