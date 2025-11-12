Pattaya City reinforces its position as a world-class tourism and sports destination with the infrastructure and digital technology to safely support million tourists by the end of the year

Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said that from January to September 2025, the cumulative number of tourists for Chonburi-Pattaya has already exceeded 20 million [1]. It is also projected that during the last two months of the year, a massive number of tourists will flock to participate in various activities, generating significant economic returns for businesses and people in the city. This will be driven by popular events in the last two months of the year that will attract a large number of visitors.
"Our countdown event in 2024 generated over 5 billion baht in revenue. Due to our growth of festival and event tourism this year, we are confident of surpassing that figure."
Pattaya’s development as a world-class event host is part of our strategy, which focuses on developing city management, a robust public health system, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure to not only successfully host events, but also ensure the highest level of crowd management and security to give confidence to athletes and tourists from around the world."
Pattaya City has been accelerating efforts to sustainably address chronic problems, particularly flooding. The Pattaya City Water Management Plan is addressing the small size of existing drainage pipes and the "pipe pulling" project is implementing a 5.3-kilometer-long drainage system without the need to relay the road surface and this approach reduces the environmental impact while also maintaining traffic flows. The project, which will alleviate flooding in key economic and community areas, is almost 50% complete and is expected to be fully-completed in early 2027. These efforts are also supported by ongoing projects such as the 24-hour Clean Pattaya project and efficiencies made in waste management.
Major improvements are also being made across the city to Pattaya's image as an international tourist destination, including enhancements to the beachside promenade, laying new paving along Pattaya 2 Road, the installation of new LED light poles throughout the city to improve safety, taking 10 power lines underground to beautify streets, and reclaiming six public spaces for green development.
Popular and important tourist service points have also been upgraded, including a makeover of Walking Street, a reorganization of Bali Hai Pier, and improvements to six pontoons. Furthermore, developments have been made on Koh Karn to improve the island's quality of life. These include the construction of five new roads - including Hat Ta Yai Road - the installation of 200 CCTV cameras, the opening of a community medical center, and the addition of new sidewalks, a waste incinerator, and a wastewater treatment system.
Improving the digital infrastructure has been key to upgrades across the city, and safety for visitors has been improved due to over 2,500 CCTV cameras being installed throughout the city. These are enhanced by AI technology and data is linked directly to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to enable real-time surveillance, support incident prevention, and identify and analyze risky behavior to ensure the safety of large crowds during festivals.
This is supported by the 1337 incident reporting number, a 24/7 service, that people can use to report incidents. It includes Thai, Chinese, and English language support and handled over 250,000 calls last year. This system also has a direct link to the city’s rapid response unit. The public can also use LINE OA @pattayaconnect, the city’s primary communication channel that alllows residents and tourists to view Pattaya's 400 real-time CCTV cameras, check the tourism event calendar, and conveniently access government e-services such as hospital bookings, make online tax payments, and register complaints.
"Each of these developments will contribute to the success of events like the Countdown Festival or the SEA Games, but they also play a bigger role in upgrading Pattaya's status as a sustainable tourism and sports hub. This will help stimulate the economy and increase our chance of attracting tourists from around the world. As a world-class tourism and sports hub, Pattaya is ready to safely welcome athletes and tourists and ensure they have a great experience visiting our city," concluded Mr. Poramet.
