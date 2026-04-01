Bangkok’s soft-soil basin could amplify earthquake shaking by 3-6 times, warns Earthquake Research Centre head

Bangkok’s underlying soft-soil basin could dramatically intensify earthquake shaking and extend how long tremors last, making the capital more vulnerable than previously assumed, according to Prof Dr Pennung Warnitchai, director of Earthquake Research Centre of Thailand.

He said recent earthquakes were linked to movement along Myanmar’s Sagaing Fault, involving slip in the mid-section of the fault. However, if slip occurs in a deeper segment closer to Thailand, the impact on Bangkok could be far more severe.



The key risk: Bangkok’s geology

Pennung said the biggest danger is not distance, but Bangkok’s geological conditions. Data from vibration monitoring stations show that when seismic waves arrive outside the soft-soil basin, peak ground acceleration may be only 3-6 mg. But once those waves enter the Bangkok soft-soil basin, they can be amplified to around 20 mg—an increase of three to six times.

He added that quake waves in Bangkok have a distinctive pattern: slow shaking that lasts longer, potentially continuing for up to two minutes. These waves also tend to amplify specific frequencies—around 1.6 seconds, 2.8 seconds, and 6.3 seconds per cycle—closely matching the natural sway periods of high-rise buildings.