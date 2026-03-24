Magnitude-4.5 earthquake hits Myanmar, tremors monitored near Mae Hong Son border

Thailand’s Earthquake Observation Division under the Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday (March 24, 2026) that it detected a 4.5-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar at 12.27am.

The epicentre was at 25.051°N, 95.194°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres, and was located about 690 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.

No initial reports of damage or injuries were available, but authorities said they are continuing to closely monitor the risk of aftershocks.



How strong is a 4.5 quake?

1.0-2.9 (Very minor): Usually not felt; detected by instruments

3.0-3.9 (Minor): Felt indoors; like a truck passing by

4.0-4.9 (Moderate): Household items may shake; windows rattle; audible noise

5.0-5.9 (Strong): Furniture may move; walls may start to crack

6.0-6.9 (Very strong): Weak structures may be damaged or collapse

7.0+ (Severe/critical): Widespread structural collapse; ground cracking possible

People can follow updates via the TMD earthquake website and the Earthquake TMD application.