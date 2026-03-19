Chiang Rai earthquake detected, tremors felt across several districts

The National Disaster Warning Centre under the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said an inland earthquake measuring magnitude 3.0 had occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres at latitude 19.713 degrees north and longitude 99.618 degrees east (click to view the latest earthquake coordinates), in Mae Suai subdistrict, Mae Suai district, Chiang Rai province, at 5.31am on Thursday.

Preliminary reports said tremors were felt in Mueang Chiang Rai, Phan and Mae Lao districts in Chiang Rai.