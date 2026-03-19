Chiang Rai earthquake detected, tremors felt across several districts

THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2026

A shallow earthquake struck Mae Suai district in Chiang Rai early this morning, with tremors reported in Mueang Chiang Rai, Phan and Mae Lao.

  • A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was detected in the Mae Suai district of Chiang Rai province.
  • The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 2 kilometers at 5:31 am on Thursday, March 19.
  • Tremors were reported in several districts, including Mueang Chiang Rai, Phan, and Mae Lao.

Attention is focused on the latest earthquake report on Thursday (March 19).

In an urgent update issued this morning, the National Disaster Warning Centre said it had detected a magnitude 3.0 earthquake in Chiang Rai at a depth of 2 kilometres in Mae Suai district, with tremors felt across several districts.

The National Disaster Warning Centre under the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said an inland earthquake measuring magnitude 3.0 had occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres at latitude 19.713 degrees north and longitude 99.618 degrees east (click to view the latest earthquake coordinates), in Mae Suai subdistrict, Mae Suai district, Chiang Rai province, at 5.31am on Thursday.

Preliminary reports said tremors were felt in Mueang Chiang Rai, Phan and Mae Lao districts in Chiang Rai.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy