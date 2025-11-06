ShopBack and Trip.com Celebrate ‘TripTastic’ Campaign Anniversary, Driving 300,000 Bookings and Rewarding Thai Travellers with 4X Cashback

Photo Caption: (From Left to Right) Kitt Laoarpornkul, Head of Sales, ShopBack Thailand, Kawin Prachanukul, General Manager of ShopBack Thailand, Diane Cui, General Manager of Trip.com Group Thailand and Jedsadapun Chandhakant, Senior Product Director of Trip.com Group Thailand, mark the ‘TripTastic’ campaign anniversary, celebrating 300,000 bookings and 4X Cashback for Thai travellers.



ShopBack, Asia’s leading shopping and rewards platform, and Trip.com, a leading global travel service provider, today celebrate one year of their successful TripTastic campaign. The partnership has delivered over 300,000 Trip.com travel bookings via ShopBack, and rewarded Thai travellers with 4X the total Cashback over the same period YoY.

Across the past year, Thai travellers have used ShopBack to maximise savings across Trip.com services. The most popular categories include hotels (up to 12% Cashback), flights (up to 4%), attractions (up to 5%), and airport transfers (up to 6%). Top hotel destinations booked via the partnership were Thailand, China, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea.