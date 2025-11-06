ShopBack and Trip.com Celebrate ‘TripTastic’ Campaign Anniversary, Driving 300,000 Bookings and Rewarding Thai Travellers with 4X Cashback

Photo Caption: (From Left to Right) Kitt Laoarpornkul, Head of Sales, ShopBack Thailand, Kawin Prachanukul, General Manager of ShopBack Thailand, Diane Cui, General Manager of Trip.com Group Thailand and Jedsadapun Chandhakant, Senior Product Director of Trip.com Group Thailand, mark the ‘TripTastic’ campaign anniversary, celebrating 300,000 bookings and 4X Cashback for Thai travellers.
ShopBack, Asia’s leading shopping and rewards platform, and Trip.com, a leading global travel service provider, today celebrate one year of their successful TripTastic campaign. The partnership has delivered over 300,000 Trip.com travel bookings via ShopBack, and rewarded Thai travellers with 4X the total Cashback over the same period YoY.
Across the past year, Thai travellers have used ShopBack to maximise savings across Trip.com services. The most popular categories include hotels (up to 12% Cashback), flights (up to 4%), attractions (up to 5%), and airport transfers (up to 6%). Top hotel destinations booked via the partnership were Thailand, China, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea.
"TripTastic has turned smart saving into a travel habit in Thailand," shared Kawin Prachanukul, General Manager of ShopBack Thailand. "In just one year, Thai travellers booking on Trip.com via ShopBack have made over 300,000 travel bookings, and earned 4X more Cashback compared to the previous year, proving that great value and memorable experiences can go hand in hand. Our partnership with Trip.com unlocks exclusive promotions and cashback that stack alongside credit card rewards, helping Thai travellers save even more on their next stay, flight, or experience, while keeping planning simple and rewarding."
"Thailand continues to shine, with Bangkok emerging as an AI-fuelled hotspot, and travellers embracing eco-tripping, homestays, and immersive events. TripGenie usage has surged as travellers seek real-time help, from translation to on-the-go planning, turning inspiration into immediate, confident bookings," added Diane Cui, General Manager of Trip.com Group Thailand. "Partnering with ShopBack helps us reach more value-savvy customers, drive stronger conversion and repeat bookings, and give Thai travellers more ways to save whenever they travel."
To mark the milestone, ShopBack and Trip.com are highlighting timely insights from the Trip.com Group and Google’s latest 'Why Travel?' report, which reflects how Thai travellers are planning, booking, and saving today.
Building on these trends, ShopBack and Trip.com will continue to roll out value-led offers that combine popular itineraries and AI-assisted planning with Cashback savings, such that every trip feels a little more rewarding.
To celebrate the first anniversary of the ‘TripTastic’ Campaign, travellers can enjoy 10% Cashback on 11.11 when booking Trip.com hotels via ShopBack.