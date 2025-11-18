Tourism minister admits YouTuber’s shirtless dance in Japan harms Thailand’s image

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, on Tuesday addressed the backlash surrounding Thai YouTuber Jack Papho, who filmed himself climbing onto the roof of a parked car, taking off his shirt and dancing in front of a Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko — a popular photo spot famed for its view of Mount Fuji.
Asked whether the behaviour could tarnish the reputation of Thai tourists, Atthakorn replied that it would have an impact. He said he had not seen the clip but noted that authorities could not prevent such actions, as they fall within personal rights.
He added that the government has long campaigned for responsible behaviour among Thais abroad. “If you do something that violates their culture or rules, it will affect the country’s image,” he said.
He urged Thai travellers to be mindful, as “every negative action affects Thailand’s reputation”, before adding that he would prefer to see people travel domestically.
When asked whether the ministry would communicate with foreigners to prevent them from generalising Thai tourists, Atthakorn said ongoing efforts were already in place.
Thailand’s National Artist slams inappropriate behaviour abroad
Thailand’s renowned National Artist, Chalermchai Kositpipat, also weighed in, criticising Thais who behave inappropriately overseas.
He said that even when travelling alone, every Thai represents the nation. “If you perform in public—whether beautifully or foolishly—it produces two outcomes: pride for the nation or shame for the nation.”
He stressed the need for Thais to understand global standards of taste and aesthetics. Good conduct abroad, he said, earns admiration for Thailand, but inappropriate behaviour in public leads to scorn.
“If you behave in a vulgar, low-taste way, they’ll look at us and say: ‘What a backward, ridiculous person—who is this?’” Chalermchai said.