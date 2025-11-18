Tourism minister admits YouTuber’s shirtless dance in Japan harms Thailand’s image

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, on Tuesday addressed the backlash surrounding Thai YouTuber Jack Papho, who filmed himself climbing onto the roof of a parked car, taking off his shirt and dancing in front of a Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko — a popular photo spot famed for its view of Mount Fuji.

Asked whether the behaviour could tarnish the reputation of Thai tourists, Atthakorn replied that it would have an impact. He said he had not seen the clip but noted that authorities could not prevent such actions, as they fall within personal rights.