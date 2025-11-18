Thai YouTuber “Jack Papho” slammed in Japan and Thailand after climbing onto car, dancing shirtless at Fuji-view Lawson

A major controversy has erupted both in Japan and Thailand after Thai YouTuber Jack Papho posted a video of himself climbing onto the roof of a parked car, removing his shirt and dancing energetically in front of a Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko, a famous tourist spot known for its iconic view of Mount Fuji.
Within three hours of posting, the clip generated more than 12,000 comments, most of which criticised the behaviour as “highly inappropriate” and damaging to Thailand’s image. Some followers announced they were unfollowing him altogether.
Japanese media: “A disgrace to Thailand”
Japanese news outlets have now reported the incident, using headlines such as:
“タイ人 YouTuber が日本でやらかし… 富士山ローソンの車上でダンス動画が大炎上！『タイの恥』”
(“Thai YouTuber causes chaos in Japan — car-roof dance at Fuji’s Lawson goes viral: ‘A disgrace to Thailand’”)
Reports emphasised that Japanese society places strong importance on public manners and quiet, orderly conduct, and expressed concern that such behaviour could worsen the already strained perception toward foreign tourists amid the country’s serious overtourism problem.
Backlash grows in Thailand
On Thai social media, the backlash intensified after Jack Papho responded to comments with defensive and confrontational remarks, including statements about nationality and comparisons with other countries. Influencers such as JapanSalaryman, Pigkaploy, and Golfwashere criticised the behaviour and explained why the location is particularly sensitive:
They warned that the clip reinforces negative stereotypes and contributes to growing frustration among Japanese residents about foreign visitors.
Calls for passport cancellation and ban from Japan
The controversy escalated further when a Facebook user submitted an open letter to the Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs, urging the government to revoke Jack Papho’s Thai passport and refuse future passport issuance, citing behaviour that “embarrasses Thailand abroad”.
Many Thai netizens supported the request, arguing that his actions damaged the country’s reputation. The calls extended to the Embassy of Japan in Thailand, where many urged Japanese authorities to revoke his visa and ban him from entering Japan permanently.
The letter cited legal grounds under the 1977 Passport Act, allowing revocation if a passport holder commits offences abroad or acts in a way harmful to national security or public order.
Jack Papho responds: refuses to delete the clip
Jack Papho later posted a statement saying he would not remove the video, claiming he wanted to “take responsibility, not run from the problem,” and that the incident was “a mistake to learn from”. He added:
“I accept all criticism and apologise.”
Meanwhile, his partner also posted publicly, saying she had tried to stop him multiple times and urged people not to blame their child, explaining that she could not control his actions despite repeatedly warning him.
Bigger issue: Japan’s overtourism tensions
Travel YouTuber Pigkaploy summarised a key concern:
“Japanese cities are struggling with overtourism. Many locals are fed up with visitors acting as if public spaces belong to them. This clip may seem funny to some, but to the local community it represents disrespect and disruption — and it affects how Japanese people view Thai tourists as a whole.”