Thai YouTuber “Jack Papho” slammed in Japan and Thailand after climbing onto car, dancing shirtless at Fuji-view Lawson

A major controversy has erupted both in Japan and Thailand after Thai YouTuber Jack Papho posted a video of himself climbing onto the roof of a parked car, removing his shirt and dancing energetically in front of a Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko, a famous tourist spot known for its iconic view of Mount Fuji.

Within three hours of posting, the clip generated more than 12,000 comments, most of which criticised the behaviour as “highly inappropriate” and damaging to Thailand’s image. Some followers announced they were unfollowing him altogether.

Japanese media: “A disgrace to Thailand”

Japanese news outlets have now reported the incident, using headlines such as:

“タイ人 YouTuber が日本でやらかし… 富士山ローソンの車上でダンス動画が大炎上！『タイの恥』”

(“Thai YouTuber causes chaos in Japan — car-roof dance at Fuji’s Lawson goes viral: ‘A disgrace to Thailand’”)

Reports emphasised that Japanese society places strong importance on public manners and quiet, orderly conduct, and expressed concern that such behaviour could worsen the already strained perception toward foreign tourists amid the country’s serious overtourism problem.