Thai visitors to Japan reach 680,500 in first half of 2025, up 10%, ranked sixth among foreign markets

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that between January 1 and June 30, 2025, Japan welcomed 21,518,100 international visitors, a growth of 21% compared with the same period in 2024.

Among them, Thai tourists totalled 680,500, an increase of 10.1%, ranking Thailand sixth overall in Japan’s inbound tourism markets.

Top 10 international tourist markets for Japan, January–June 2025: