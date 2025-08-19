Thai visitors to Japan reach 680,500 in first half of 2025, up 10%, ranked sixth among foreign markets

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that between January 1 and June 30, 2025, Japan welcomed 21,518,100 international visitors, a growth of 21% compared with the same period in 2024.
Among them, Thai tourists totalled 680,500, an increase of 10.1%, ranking Thailand sixth overall in Japan’s inbound tourism markets.
Top 10 international tourist markets for Japan, January–June 2025:
In June 2025 alone, traditionally a low season, Japan received 3,377,800 international arrivals, up 7.6% year-on-year.
Overall, while Thailand’s cumulative arrivals to Japan in the first half of the year show robust growth, June figures reflected a slight seasonal decline.