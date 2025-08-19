Thai visitors to Japan reach 680,500 in first half of 2025, up 10%, ranked sixth among foreign markets

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2025

JNTO reports 680,500 Thais visited Japan in the first half of 2025, up 10.1% year-on-year, ranking sixth among international tourist markets.

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that between January 1 and June 30, 2025, Japan welcomed 21,518,100 international visitors, a growth of 21% compared with the same period in 2024.

Among them, Thai tourists totalled 680,500, an increase of 10.1%, ranking Thailand sixth overall in Japan’s inbound tourism markets.

Top 10 international tourist markets for Japan, January–June 2025:

  1. South Korea – 4,783,500 (+7.7%)
  2. China – 4,718,300 (+53.5%)
  3. Taiwan – 3,284,700 (+10.3%)
  4. United States – 1,701,300 (+26.7%)
  5. Hong Kong – 1,271,100 (-0.4%)
  6. Thailand – 680,500 (+10.1%)
  7. Australia – 567,200 (+22.8%)
  8. Philippines – 448,100 (+11.5%)
  9. Vietnam – 364,500 (+9.8%)
  10. Singapore – 345,200 (+15.1%)

In June 2025 alone, traditionally a low season, Japan received 3,377,800 international arrivals, up 7.6% year-on-year.

  • Chinese tourists ranked first with 797,900 visitors (+19.9%).
  • South Korea followed with 729,800 (+3.8%).
  • Taiwan recorded 585,000 (+1.8%).
  • United States: 345,100 (+16.4%).
  • Hong Kong: 166,800 (-33.4%).
  • Singapore: 68,600 (+16.4%).
  • Philippines: 63,200 (-2.8%).
  • Australia: 59,400 (-3.9%).
  • Vietnam: 52,900 (+11.5%).
  • Thailand: 52,100 (-4.6%).

Overall, while Thailand’s cumulative arrivals to Japan in the first half of the year show robust growth, June figures reflected a slight seasonal decline.

