Japan urges end to Thai-Cambodian border tensions

Japan’s ambassador to Thailand Masato Otaka has urged all sides in the Thai-Cambodian border dispute to halt hostilities, stressing that stability is vital for ASEAN’s credibility and economic integration.
Speaking at a press networking event organised by the Japanese Embassy and the Thai Journalists Association, Otaka said Japan is committed to supporting peaceful conflict resolution around the world, including in Southeast Asia.
Otaka called for immediate steps to de-escalate tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, while noting that Japan’s role is to facilitate dialogue rather than directly mediate.
He said Japan maintains contact with all parties and relevant intermediaries to encourage negotiations.
He cited his recent visits to Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, where he met communities affected by the border tensions. The trips, he said, provided a clearer understanding of the situation and reinforced the need for a peaceful settlement.
“For both myself, it is crystal clear — people are suffering. The conflict must stop,” he said.
Otaka praised ASEAN’s role in promoting regional peace, likening its potential to the European Union’s integration, which helped stabilise and develop new member states such as Romania and Hungary.
He expressed hope that ASEAN would follow a similar path.
“One of ASEAN’s greatest strengths is connectivity,” he reiterated.
Japan continues to back ASEAN’s central role through trade pacts, including the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement, the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, he said.
The envoy warned that the dispute could damage regional connectivity, a key factor for Japanese companies investing in both Thailand and Cambodia. Any disruption, he said, would be a setback for the region’s progress.