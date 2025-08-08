Japan urges end to Thai-Cambodian border tensions

Japan’s ambassador to Thailand Masato Otaka has urged all sides in the Thai-Cambodian border dispute to halt hostilities, stressing that stability is vital for ASEAN’s credibility and economic integration.

Speaking at a press networking event organised by the Japanese Embassy and the Thai Journalists Association, Otaka said Japan is committed to supporting peaceful conflict resolution around the world, including in Southeast Asia.

Otaka called for immediate steps to de-escalate tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, while noting that Japan’s role is to facilitate dialogue rather than directly mediate.

He said Japan maintains contact with all parties and relevant intermediaries to encourage negotiations.

He cited his recent visits to Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, where he met communities affected by the border tensions. The trips, he said, provided a clearer understanding of the situation and reinforced the need for a peaceful settlement.

“For both myself, it is crystal clear — people are suffering. The conflict must stop,” he said.