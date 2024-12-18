Train crushes YouTuber to death on Ratchaburi bridge

A 53-year-old man was crushed to death by a passenger train while he was shooting a video for his YouTube channel on Wednesday morning.

The man was identified as Wirot Arayankeht, a resident of Ratchaburi’s Muang district.

Pol Major Phusanika Chantharat, an inspector from Ratchaburi Muang Police Station, said the accident took place at 8.20am on the Chulalongkorn Bridge over Mae Klong River in Muang district’s Na Muang subdistrict.

The man’s wife Wadee said her husband had told her that he was heading out to shoot video clips for his Facebook Page and YouTube channel called “Pai Nai Pai Kun Nam Mun Mai Tong Sai” (Go Anywhere Without Petrol), which promote getting around on bicycles.