Train crushes YouTuber to death on Ratchaburi bridge

A 53-year-old man was crushed to death by a passenger train while he was shooting a video for his YouTube channel on Wednesday morning.
The man was identified as Wirot Arayankeht, a resident of Ratchaburi’s Muang district.
Pol Major Phusanika Chantharat, an inspector from Ratchaburi Muang Police Station, said the accident took place at 8.20am on the Chulalongkorn Bridge over Mae Klong River in Muang district’s Na Muang subdistrict.
The man’s wife Wadee said her husband had told her that he was heading out to shoot video clips for his Facebook Page and YouTube channel called “Pai Nai Pai Kun Nam Mun Mai Tong Sai” (Go Anywhere Without Petrol), which promote getting around on bicycles.
His Facebook page has some 23,000 followers and 717 likes, while his YouTube channel has 140 subscribers.
Police said the Prachuap Khiri Khan-Thonburi train crushed Wirot’s bicycle and dragged his body for about 50 metres before stopping.
Wirote’s smartphone and tripod along with other items were found scattered near the spot.
The train driver, identified only as 58-year-old Noppadon, told the police that he spotted Wirote sitting on the track shooting his video.
The driver said he turned on the horn as a warning, but Wirote could not get out of the way in time, and he could not stop the train in time, so it ended up hitting Wirote and dragging his body for 50 metres.
Noppadon said he got off the train to find that Wirote had been crushed to death, so he called his supervisor and police.
Police said security camera feed showed Wirote putting his bike on the track at 7.39am.
The last post on Wirote’s Facebook drew 13 sad icons and condolences from seven people.