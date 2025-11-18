Foreign visitors to Japan hit record high for October

The cumulative number of visitors from abroad in January-October totalled 35,547,200. The annual number of visitors to Japan is highly likely to exceed 40 million for the first time in 2025.

Of the cumulative figure for the first 10 months of this year, the number of visitors from mainland China was the largest, at about 8.2 million, up 40.7 % year on year and accounting for some 20 % of the total.