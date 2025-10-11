Fisheries Department issues hygiene standards for vessels exporting seafood to the EU

The Fisheries Department has announced hygiene standards for fishing vessels exporting seafood to the European Union (EU), covering the entire supply chain to comply with EU regulations. These standards will take effect from October 13, 2025.

Thitiporn Laoprasert, Deputy Director-General of the Fisheries Department, explained that as the main authority overseeing and promoting Thailand’s fishing industry, the department is committed to raising hygiene standards on fishing vessels to support seafood exports. In 2024, exports to EU member states reached 86,019 tonnes, valued at over 14.03 billion baht.

The new announcement, titled “Hygiene Standards for Fishing Vessels for Exporting Seafood to the EU and Certification Guidelines, B.E. 2568 (2025)”, dated August 26, 2025, aligns with EU regulations and covers five key areas: