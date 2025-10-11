Fisheries Department issues hygiene standards for vessels exporting seafood to the EU

The Fisheries Department has announced hygiene standards for fishing vessels exporting seafood to the European Union (EU), covering the entire supply chain to comply with EU regulations. These standards will take effect from October 13, 2025.
Thitiporn Laoprasert, Deputy Director-General of the Fisheries Department, explained that as the main authority overseeing and promoting Thailand’s fishing industry, the department is committed to raising hygiene standards on fishing vessels to support seafood exports. In 2024, exports to EU member states reached 86,019 tonnes, valued at over 14.03 billion baht.
The new announcement, titled “Hygiene Standards for Fishing Vessels for Exporting Seafood to the EU and Certification Guidelines, B.E. 2568 (2025)”, dated August 26, 2025, aligns with EU regulations and covers five key areas:
These standards apply to commercial fishing vessels or vessels operating outside Thai waters that catch seafood, store it on board using ice, and intend to send it for production for export to the EU. Vessels not exporting to the EU must still follow the previous Fisheries Department announcement (B.E. 2566 / 2023) dated December 1, 2023.
Owners of fishing vessels wishing to obtain hygiene certification for EU exports can apply for assessment at the Fisheries Department, Provincial Fisheries Offices, or District Fisheries Offices where the vessel is docked during official working hours. For further information, contact 0 2940 6559.
The certification is valid until March 31, 2028.